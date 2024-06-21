Barry Sanders Reveals Recent Health Scare
Detroit Lions Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders revealed that he recently encountered a health scare in a social media post Friday.
Sanders, who spent the duration of his 10-year career in Detroit, announced that the health issue was related to his heart. He released a statement explaining the situation and thanking the medical staff who treated him.
The specifics and severity of the incident were not specified in the statement.
“Over Father’s Day weekend, I experienced a health scare related to my heart,” wrote Sanders, who is 55. “It was unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our well-being, even when we are feeling fine.”
The 2004 Hall of Fame inductee is widely considered one of the best players to ever don the Lions’ uniform. In his 10 seasons, he was a 10-time Pro Bowl selection as well as a six-time All-Pro and a two-time Associated Press Offensive Player of the Year.
In his rookie campaign of 1989, Sanders was named the AP Offensive Rookie of the Year. He had an illustrious career with Detroit before infamously retiring prior to the 1999 season in a letter faxed to his hometown newspaper, The Wichita Eagle.
The Lions’ organization honored him by unveiling a statue in his honor prior to the 2023 season home opener. He is also a member of the ‘Pride of the Lions,’ and currently holds a role as a paid team ambassador, which he has been since 2017.
"Per my doctors' recommendation, I am taking this opportunity to prioritize my health and well-being," Sanders' statement read. "I appreciate your understanding and continued support."