Bart Scott Bets Dan Orlovsky His House Over Lions' 2020 Victory Total

Vito Chirco

Former NFL players Bart Scott and Dan Orlovsky, a former Lions quarterback, have been known to create headlines since becoming members of the media. 

Tuesday was no different for the two ESPN commentators.

On Tuesday's edition of the ESPN morning program "Get Up!", Scott bet Orlovsky, a known Matthew Stafford apologist, that the Lions won't win more than seven games in 2020 with Stafford under center.       

Whose side are you on in this bet: Scott or Orlovsky?

Let us know by voicing your opinion in the comments section below.

