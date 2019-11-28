SI Lions Maven Predictions: Bears-Lions

Vito Chirco

Enjoy Thanksgiving everybody. Now that Jeff Driskel is not playing, it will be challenging for the Lions offense to say the least. The Bears come to Ford Field and sweep the season series this year. Bears 24, Lions 12

Logan Lamorandier

After the announcement that undrafted rookie free agent David Blough will start at quarterback for the Lions, all bets are off. The expectations can't be high. Given that the offense has carried the team all season, it likely won't be the case against a strong Bears defense.

Just a few weeks ago, the Lions defense made Bears QB Mitchell Trubisky look like an above average signal caller. Chicago has the advantage on both sides of the ball. I just hope the game doesn't get ugly at this point. Bears 24 , Lions 9

Adam Strozynski

This week is pretty simple, the Lions are trotting out their third string quarterback in David Blough. A rookie quarterback will be going up against a Bears defense that is pretty vicious.

Chicago's defense is ranked fourth in the NFL and is led by Khalil Mack's 6.5 sacks. Look for him to feast on Turkey and the Lion offensive line. Bears 24, Lions 9

Lance Caporossi

News broke that David Blough would get the start and this will now be known to me as the lowest point of the season.

Last week against the Redskins, the defense looked different. Maybe Matt Patricia called the plays, but I expect the different packages and blitzes to continue this week against the Bears. Matt Prater will earn his money this week. Bears 17, Lions 9

Brandon Justice

The Lions face a Chicago defense that is light years ahead of the one it couldn't create any offense against last week in Washington.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky isn't any good this season, but he can't be worse than what's left in Detroit's quarterback room. The Bears offense should score enough points to win against a bad Lions defense.

Get back to Thanksgiving dinner, folks. Bears 23, Lions 6

John Maakaron

It will be the season debut of undrafted rookie quarterback David Blough. Those in attendance at Ford Field should bring extra funds to enjoy as many alcoholic beverages as possible this afternoon.

Do you believe in miracles? If you are a Lions fan, the answer is no. Bears 18, Lions 12