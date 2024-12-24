Ben Johnson Expected to Interview With Bears, 'Intrigued' by Job
The Chicago Bears are reportedly expected to interview Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson for their head coach coaching vacancy.
According to ESPN, "Sources confirmed that the Lions offensive coordinator is a name the Bears expect to interview for their head-coaching vacancy. Detroit put up 400-plus yards of offense for a third time in four games and jumped out to an early 20-0 lead. Conversely, Johnson, who praised quarterback Caleb Williams for how the ball "whistles" when he throws it, got a good look at a strong performance from the rookie."
Detroit was able to soundly defeat the Bears, 34-17, and swept the season series.
“My understanding is: Johnson is intrigued by the Bears’ job and he is going to be willing to listen,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported over the weekend. “There’s a lot to like in Chicago, with Caleb Williams, tons of cap space, extra draft resources. Also, a major market and they’re expected to break ground on a new stadium next year.”
Speaking to those with familiarity of the situation, Johnson is much more prepared to discuss how he could potentially fill out a coaching staff than he was last year.
Lions passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand could potentially depart with Johnson to become his offensive coordinator. The options at defensive coordinator are more expansive, as the creative play-caller could also wait until talented defensive coaches he is more familiar with are dismissed from other NFL teams.
It is widely believed running backs coach and assistant head coach Scottie Montgomery is next in line to replace Johnson, as his role has increased since joining Detroit's coaching staff in 2023.
