Ben Johnson Explains Fourth Down Decision against Dolphins

The Lions decision to call a pass play on fourth down against the Miami Dolphins has been hotly debated since the toss from Jared Goff to wideout Josh Reynolds fell incomplete.

Detroit was on the Miami 35-yard line, trailing by a score of 31-27, and seeking to end a four-game losing streak.

In a short yardage situation, needing only two yards to secure a first down, the decision was made based on the defensive look given by the Dolphins defense.

Offensive coordinator Ben Johnson shared with reporters before practice Thursday the layers upon layers that end up being involved in the decision-making process at that moment in a football game, and how he evaluated the failed outcome.

"Did it work? It did not," Johnson said. "And typically as a play-caller, there's the ones you want that, particularly in critical situations, that like shoot, I wish I had called something different.

"With that particular one, we had going into the game, that play call really was three calls," Johnson commented further. "They gave us a pressure look and we checked to our pressure answer for that play, and they (Dolphins) bailed out of it. So when that happens, our options are a little bit limited. Jared and Josh were trying to make a play. It was a one-on-one opportunity and we came up short. So absolutely in hindsight, a different play would have been better."

When asked if there was an opportunity for the offense to react when a defense bails out of a look, Johnson explained that Goff did he was he supposed to do.

Johnson continued, "Now we're talking like layers on layers because like I said, the play we got to wasn't even part of the initial play call. So, it was a good call by them. They did a nice job on defense and clearly in a pivotal moment of the game, wasn't good enough."

Trading T.J. Hockenson "hits home"

For Johnson, having worked with tight end T.J. Hockenson the past three-and-a-half years drew the pair closer together.

With the 25-year-old now a member of the Vikings organization, it "hit home" the relationship was now going to take on a different form.

"On a personal level, it hits close to home because I've been here three-and-a-half years now, and he's probably the one guy, one player I've gotten closest with," Johnson shared. "Just being able to coach him, hands on with him, spend the most time with him over the course of the last few years. It's hits home because you get close with these guys. But, I do wish him the best. He's going to a great situation. We'll miss him, there's no question. In terms of him as a player, it's an opportunity for other guys to step up."