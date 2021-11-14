Best Bet: Lions-Steelers

Here is a bet that will likely help you increase your bankroll in the Detroit Lions matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Pittsburgh Steelers rookie tight Pat Freiermuth has started to emerge for offensive coordinator Matt Canada's offense.

The rookie tight end has recorded four touchdown grabs through the first eight games of his NFL career.

While Kyle Pitts has nabbed all the headlines, Freiermuth has quietly become an integral part of his team's offense.

Freiermuth’s two-touchdown performance on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears was the first by a Steelers rookie tight end since Heath Miller back in 2005.

“He’s doing what we’ve all seen him do throughout the process, and that’s catch the football," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said, “He makes combat catches. He makes the tough catch seem somewhat routine. His hand-eye coordination and body control are exceptional for a bigger-bodied guy. He’s still young and growing in a lot of ways on and off the field, week in and week out, but he’s got an awesome base and a nice skillset to build upon.”

Against a young and inexperienced Lions defense, along with the fact the Steelers are relying upon a backup quarterback, look for the rookie to make a strong impact at Heinz Field this week.

© Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

According to SI Betting, here are some trends to pay attention to before deciding to make a wager:

Freiermuth has been the target of 33 of his team's 300 passing attempts this season, or 11.0% of the target share.

Freiermuth (seven red zone targets) has been the recipient of 18.4% of his team's 38 red zone pass attempts.

The Steelers, who rank 26th in the NFL in points scored, have dropped back to pass 60.6% of the time while opting for the ground attack 39.4% of the time.

Given what we know about the Lions defense and the Steelers offense, it is a best bet to wager that Freiermuth (+190) will record at least one touchdown on Sunday.