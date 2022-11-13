Best Bet: Lions' Defense Will Struggle Containing Justin Fields

The Detroit Lions understand one of their primary tasks on defense will be to limit the effectiveness of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

"Once you get a chance to try (to) beat someone on the edge, man, you’re going continue to go, but I’ve talked to our guys about this, this morning," Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn told reporters this week. "We have to play the type of game we need to play to win, and that changes. So, in saying that, we have to make sure that we condense the pocket, make sure we push the pocket, and that we equate to getting sacks for the most part. I think Green Bay did a pretty good job of doing that. Even though they weren’t speeding rushing around the edge, they really condense the pocket, and they kept him in this cage. And, they were able to make plays and get sacks.”

Play Michigan lead writer Drew Ellis sees the Week 10 game at Soldier Field as being a challenge for the Lions' defense to limit Fields.

Ellis tells All Lions, "The Lions' defense has been hard to predict, but one thing they have consistently struggled with under Dan Campbell is containing mobile quarterbacks. Justin Fields leads Chicago in rushing this season, and is coming off 178 yards on the ground against Miami last week. Detroit has not been good at containing scramble lanes, so I expect Fields to use his legs to extend multiple drives on Sunday. So, my best bet is making a wager on Fields rushing for over 62.5 yards (-120)."