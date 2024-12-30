Best Bet: Purdy's Scrambles Could Spell Trouble for Lions
The Detroit Lions have hade some struggles containing mobile quarterbacks this season.
While San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is not known amongst the top echelon of dual-threat passers, he has demonstrated an ability to make plays using his legs throughout his career. Most notably, he had five carries for 48 yards against the Lions last year in the NFC Championship game.
As a result, the Lions will have to find ways to keep Purdy in the pocket. However, he has rushed for 468 yards and seven touchdowns this season.
Lions-49ers Key Matchup: Jack Campbell vs. George Kittle
With the Lions' traditional struggles against scrambling QBs, PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis has Purdy going over his projected total. It's currently set at 18.5 (-110) via FanDuel Sportsbook.
"It’s tough to know what to expect from the Detroit Lions today. With this game not having much impact on the No. 1 seed, and everything at stake on Sunday against Minnesota, the Lions may not be looking to be too risky or aggressive on Monday," Ellis said. "San Francisco may also not be terribly motivated as it battles injuries and isn’t making a playoff appearance. However, the 49ers QB is still playing for a big new contract. In the NFC Championship, Purdy’s legs played a major factor in San Francisco beating Detroit."
Purdy has gone over 18.5 rushing yards seven times this season, including a season-high 56 yards on eight carries against the Cowboys earlier in the year.
The 49ers will be without top running backs Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason in Monday's game, leaving them to rely on Isaac Guerendo as the lead back. This could allow head coach Kyle Shanahan to call for some designed runs in addition to scrambles for Purdy.
"A few weeks ago, Josh Allen’s legs also played a factor in the Bills beating Detroit," Ellis said. "With the Lions thin at LB, a mobile QB still creates a lot of issues for the defense. I think Purdy will definitely have success on the ground no matter what the overall outcome of the game is."