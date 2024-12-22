All Lions

Best Bet: St. Brown Helps Lions Bounce Back

Amon-Ra St. Brown over 72.5 receiving yards is NFL Week 16 best bet.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14).
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14). / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are looking to bounce back from a Week 15 loss on Sunday, as they take on the Chicago Bears.

Detroit's offense started slow against Buffalo last week, and the group is looking to get going offensively against a struggling Bears team.

A key to getting going could be finding Amon-Ra St. Brown early and often. St. Brown helped the Lions stay in last week's game, as he hauled in 14 passes for 193 yards despite a bout with food poisoning.

Now, St. Brown has a chance to keep his momentum going against Chicago. PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis has St. Brown surpassing his projected over/under in receiving yards, currently set at 72.5 (-110) via Draft Kings Sportsbook.

"The picks are hitting a holiday slump, so I am going to go back to one of the most trusted players in the league, the Sun God," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "St. Brown had a career day against the Buffalo Bills, doing so while under the weather. Still, he had a notable fumble and a drop that I am sure stick out in his mind more than the catches. Given the Lions are coming off a loss and now people doubt their ability to win it all, I expect a motivated effort from the leaders. Cold weather isn’t a big issue, as ASB has had 70+ yards in two of his three games in Chicago already. Detroit needs St. Brown and the passing game to step up in the absence of David Montgomery, so I like him to get over 72.5 receiving yards on Sunday."

Key Matchup: Lions Secondary vs. Bears Receivers

St. Brown has gone over 1,000 receiving yards for the third-straight season. He's also already tied a career-high in touchdowns with 10 with three games remaining. The USC product is on pace to surpass the totals he had last season in what was an All-Pro year.

