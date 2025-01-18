Best Bet: Williams Rolls Past Commanders
The Detroit Lions are hoping to take another step toward the Super Bowl with a win over the Washington Commanders in the Divisional Round Saturday night.
Detroit finished the regular season ranked No. 1 in scoring, and a big part of that has been the performance of wide receiver Jameson Williams. A big play threat, Williams has shown the ability to take a short pass for a huge gain.
The Alabama product has surpassed 1,000 receiving yards for the first time this season and notched a career-best in several categories including receiving yards, receptions and touchdown catches.
As Williams has developed, the Lions have found new and unique ways to get him involved in the game plan through both rushes and receptions. He's a threat to score every time he touches the ball, and the Lions utilize deep throws and end arounds to get him involved in the action.
Key Matchup: Terry McLaurin vs. Lions' Secondary
PlayiLottery lead writer Drew Ellis believes that Williams will be a big threat for the Lions on Saturday, as him going over his projected total of 63.5 rushing and receiving yards (-110 odds on DraftKings Sportsbook) combined is Ellis' best bet.
"The Detroit Lions enter the playoffs with many questioning the defense, but the offense is a unit you can’t question," Ellis told Lions OnSI. "Detroit has scored 31 points or more in five straight games. Part of that is due to the explosive ability of Jameson Williams. The Lions have made it a point to get Williams the ball in space. Up against a new opponent, the Lions should be able to utilize Williams in multiple ways that Washington won’t be prepared for. Detroit knows it needs its offense to lead the way in the playoffs, which means Williams should be a big factor."
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
