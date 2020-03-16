AllLions
Better Fit: LB Cory Littleton or Kyle Van Noy?

John Maakaron

With free agency now in full swing, Detroit will be looking to upgrade the roster and could look to a familiar face.

The Detroit Lions selected linebacker Kyle Van Noy with their 40th pick in the 2014 NFL Draft.

Coming out of college, he was viewed as an elite pass rusher. In 30 games with Detroit, he unfortunately only recorded one sack. The Lions moved on from him and traded him to the Patriots in 2016, where he has blossomed and has been an integral part of New England's defense.

Van Noy has grown into his role on a Patriots defense that is performing at a much higher level than Detroit's. 

In 2019, Van Noy recorded a career-high 6.5 sacks while playing primarily as an outside linebacker for New England.

Cory Littleton appears to be a versatile linebacker that could step in and instantly upgrade Detroit's coverage of running backs and tight ends.

Littleton, 26, has the ability to do it all on the football field. For the Los Angeles Rams, he played 95 percent of snaps the last two seasons. 

The 6-foot-3, 228-pounder led all NFL linebackers with 22 pass break-ups since 2018. 

He was among a group of only three linebackers who recorded at least five sacks and five interceptions in that same timespan. 

According to Pro Football Focus: 

"Littleton would step in and elevate the group, particularly in coverage. His 90.6 coverage grade over the past two seasons ranks third in the NFL behind only Lavonte David and Luke Kuechly. The days of run-stuffing specialists at linebacker are over, and players like Littleton who are versatile in coverage add the most value to NFL teams."

