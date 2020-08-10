AllLions
Report: Big Ten and Pac-12 Won't Play Football This Fall

John Maakaron

Due to the ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus, the Big Ten voted to cancel the 2020 college football season, according to a report from The Detroit Free Press. 

"The Big Ten has voted to cancel the 2020 college football season in a historic move that stems from concerns related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, multiple people with knowledge of the decision confirmed to the Free Press."

Twelve university presidents have voted against playing football this fall, with the only universities voting to play were Iowa and Nebraska.  

The statement from Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh released Monday explained what many in support of college football have voiced -- that student-athletes participating in a structured environment can remain safe within the confines of a college university. 

Earlier on Monday, Dan Patrick informed viewers of his national radio program that sources informed him the Big 10 and Pac-12 will cancel their football seasons on Tuesday and that the ACC and the Big 12 are still undecided.

There have been rumors swirling that the SEC will make an attempt to try to get other schools to join them for one season.

On Monday, Michigan State head football coach gave his players the day off amid the rumors and speculation regarding the season being in jeopardy. 

