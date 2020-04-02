Bill Simmons Suggests WR Julian Edelman is Heading to Detroit

Appearing on Colin Cowherd's nationally syndicated Fox Sports Radio program Wednesday, Bill Simmons suggested Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman could be joining the Detroit Lions.

“Even the Edelman, it seems like he might be headed to Detroit, is that official?” Simmons said.

Cowherd seems to give the Edelman rumor to Detroit some level of merit when he replies, "It's talked about."

Edelman is turning 34 and is in the final year of his deal with the Patriots.

In 2019, he secured 1,117 yards receiving and six touchdowns -- indicating to many that he still has more to give. Edelman could be a good discount choice that could yield the Patriots another draft pick.

Moving on from Edelman would provide receivers like Jakobi Meyers and N'Keal Harry more playing time for New England.

Simmons does have connections to several Boston sports teams, but there has not been significant discussion anywhere about Edelman being traded to the Lions.

With the Patriots moving on from several veterans this offseason, it wouldn’t shock many if Bill Belichick made Edelman available for the right offer.

A trade with the Lions doesn't currently make sense, since Edelman has a dead-cap hit of $8.3 million on his contract for 2020.

If Edelman is indeed traded, a more suitable partner would be the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

For now, hold off on the thought of Edelman coming to Detroit.

Related

TE Jesse James Must Rebound in 2020

Bob Quinn's Four Best Draft Picks

Utah RB Zack Moss Is Best Mid-Round Prospect Lions Should Draft

2020 NFL Draft: Detroit Lions 4-Round Mock Draft