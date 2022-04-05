Bleacher Report Reveals Trade Offer Lions Should Make for DK Metcalf

The Detroit Lions are still in need of an upgrade at the wide receiver position.

Despite adding DJ Chark via free agency from the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team could still be looking for additional help for quarterback Jared Goff.

While the Seattle Seahawks continue to deny that the talented wideout will be traded, rumors persist that the 24-year-old wideout will be moved this offseason.

In Bleacher Report's proposed trade, the Lions send this year's 32nd and 97th overall picks, as well as next year's first-round pick (via the Rams), to the Seahawks for Metcalf.

"The Detroit Lions entered last season with the league's worst wide receiver corps," Brent Sobleski wrote. "Fortunately, fourth-round rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown made an immediate impact by leading the team with 90 receptions for 912 yards and five touchdown catches. While St. Brown is a talented slot receiver capable of being a productive piece of the offensive puzzle, he isn't a true No. 1 target."

Sobleski added, "Metcalf is a star on and off the field. He can immediately come in as WR1 and give Detroit the type of threat they've lacked since Calvin Johnson unexpectedly retired. Plus, the Lions have the real estate to make something happen. Detroit owns the Los Angeles Rams' first-round picks in each of the next two drafts. Those can be flipped to the Seahawks for Metcalf while maintaining this year's second overall pick for the possible selection of Liberty quarterback Malik Willis."

© Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK © Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports © Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In 2021, Metcalf recorded 967 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns.

In three NFL seasons, the Ole Miss product has secured a total of 216 receptions, 3,170 yards and 29 touchdowns.

As much as he was helped out by the passing prowess of Wilson, a nine-time Pro Bowler, the belief is that Metcalf will be able to sustain his high-level production with another QB, whether it be in Seattle or somewhere else.

The wide receivers market has been tough to navigate in free agency, since both Davante Adams and Christian Kirk signed significant contracts with their new teams.

The cost to potentially acquire Metcalf would be steep, and the money he could be commanding may just price Detroit out of the market, at least at this point in the team's multi-year rebuild.