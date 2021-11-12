Skip to main content
    November 12, 2021
    Ex-Lions D-Line Coach Bo Davis' Rant Goes Viral

    Texas Longhorns defensive line coach Bo Davis' expletive filled rant goes viral.
    Consistently losing football games can certainly take a toll on those putting in hour upon hour in pursuit of a victory, whether it be at the pro level or at the collegiate level. 

    Former Detroit Lions defensive line coach Bo Davis was filmed following the Texas Longhorns 30-7 loss to Iowa State Cyclones. 

    In the clip that has since gone viral, Davis is beyond agitated he observed members of team laughing on the team bus following the loss. 

    The expletive filled rant shows Davis calling out the team for laughing and joking after the loss. He even expressed that if players were not going to take losing seriously, they should freely decide to enter the NCAA's transfer portal. 

    "I think one thing that jumped out to me when I first saw the video, you could hear the passion in Bo’s voice,” head coach Steve Sarkisian said on Thursday. “We really believe in the staff that we hired and what we came here to do. You could feel the passion and want to get it done."

    “This is football. This is an emotional sport.” Sarkisian added.

    The Longhorns are currently mired in a four-game losing streak, their first of this length since the 2010 season. 

    Ex-Lions defensive back Quandre Diggs, who played at Texas from 2011-14, took to social media to state, "Whoever recorded the video of Coach Bo need to be gone plain and simple." 

    Davis served as the Lions defensive line coach from 2018 until 2020. 

