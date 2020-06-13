AllLions
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Bo Scarbrough Has Love of Criminal Justice

Jason Ross Jr.

Most know Bo Scarbrough as the second-year Detroit Lions running back and one-time Alabama Crimson Tide standout.

Others know him, though, as a man pursuing a dream that reaches beyond the game of football.

During his high school and college days, Scarbrough’s unique muscular build made him stand out from his football playing peers.

However, now, it’s his pursuit of one day joining the FBI -- while still playing for the Lions -- that is placing him in rarefied air among current professional football players.

“You gotta do something that you love doing,” Scarbrough told ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

It is always compelling to find out how someone initially gets the bug for a particular passion in life.

Scarbrough said that it was the well-known television series “Forensic Files” that hooked him on the idea of solving cases.

He departed Alabama for the NFL Draft in 2018 with one-year of eligibility left and five classes remaining.

Now, the 24-year-old running back has returned to Tuscaloosa with the intent of finishing his degree and getting one step closer to solving cases similar to the ones he grew up watching on television.

Rothstein spoke with Molly Dowd, Scarbrough’s academic advisor at Alabama, who said, “As far as I can remember, he has always been focused on the criminal justice side of things.’’

Scarbrough is fearless on the field and fearless in life.

At the moment, he’s just trying to control what he can during the pandemic: preparing for his current occupation with the Lions via Zoom meetings, while simultaneously prepping for his dream job in the FBI with online classes. 

Related

NFL Analyst Predicts 3-13 Lions Record

Should the Lions Consider Signing LB Jake Ryan?

3 Ways Matt Patricia Gets Off the Hot Seat

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should the Lions Keep 5 Running Backs?

Fullback Nick Bawden may be fighting for a roster spot after rookie season. Read more.

John Maakaron

by

JCM31179

NFL Analyst Predicts 3-13 Lions Record

NFL analyst Adam Rank predicts Lions will only win three games in 2020. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

Da Ti

3 Ways Detroit Lions Matt Patricia Gets Off Hot Seat

If the Lions start off on the wrong foot in 2020, Matt Patricia could be fired. Read more on how he can save his job in 2020.

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

Nick Williams Still Values Preseason Football

Nick Williams signed with Detroit this offseason. He explains why preseason football is still important to him. Read more.

Jason Ross Jr.

by

DetroitsFinest1

Should the Lions Consider Signing LB Jake Ryan?

Diving into whether the Detroit Lions should consider signing ex-Green Bay Packers linebacker Jake Ryan

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Is the Lions' Defense Better or Worse than in 2019?

Have the Detroit Lions done enough to improve their defense?

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

Podcast: Who Cares about Robert Ayers?

Robert Ayers lasted 24 hours in Detroit back in 2018. He recently revealed he had a disagreement with Detroit Lions coach Matt Patricia.

John Maakaron

This Strength of Lions' Receivers Is Near Tops in NFL

The Detroit Lions' receiving corps need to be productive again in order for team to have a chance at finding success in 2020

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1

Projecting T.J. Hockenson's 2020 Stats

Projecting T.J. Hockenson's stats for the upcoming 2020 season. Read more.

Vito Chirco

by

DetroitsFinest1

Expectations for Quintez Cephus' Rookie Season

What can Lions expect from their fifth round draft pick his rookie season?

Logan Lamorandier

by

DetroitsFinest1