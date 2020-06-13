Bo Scarbrough Has Love of Criminal Justice

Most know Bo Scarbrough as the second-year Detroit Lions running back and one-time Alabama Crimson Tide standout.

Others know him, though, as a man pursuing a dream that reaches beyond the game of football.

During his high school and college days, Scarbrough’s unique muscular build made him stand out from his football playing peers.

However, now, it’s his pursuit of one day joining the FBI -- while still playing for the Lions -- that is placing him in rarefied air among current professional football players.

“You gotta do something that you love doing,” Scarbrough told ESPN’s Michael Rothstein.

It is always compelling to find out how someone initially gets the bug for a particular passion in life.

Scarbrough said that it was the well-known television series “Forensic Files” that hooked him on the idea of solving cases.

He departed Alabama for the NFL Draft in 2018 with one-year of eligibility left and five classes remaining.

Now, the 24-year-old running back has returned to Tuscaloosa with the intent of finishing his degree and getting one step closer to solving cases similar to the ones he grew up watching on television.

Rothstein spoke with Molly Dowd, Scarbrough’s academic advisor at Alabama, who said, “As far as I can remember, he has always been focused on the criminal justice side of things.’’

Scarbrough is fearless on the field and fearless in life.

At the moment, he’s just trying to control what he can during the pandemic: preparing for his current occupation with the Lions via Zoom meetings, while simultaneously prepping for his dream job in the FBI with online classes.

