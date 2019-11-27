Lion
Bo Scarbrough Is Off to an Impressive Start

Brandon Justice

The lone bright spot for the Lions during their present four-game losing streak has been second-year running back Bo Scarbrough.

After being drafted and cut in 2018 by the Cowboys, Scarbrough was signed to Detroit’s practice squad in Week 10 and promoted to the active roster in Week 11.

During Week 11, he made his debut against the Cowboys at Ford Field.

Scarbrough scored a touchdown on his first drive, and has been a topic of discussion among Lions fans since.

Detroit lost its franchise running back -- second-year pro Kerryon Johnson -- to a knee injury that landed him on injured reserve earlier this season. It’s his second long-term injury in as many seasons.

The Lions’ need for a reliable backup quarterback is everyone’s focus, but a complementary running back like Scarbrough could prove to be an integral piece to the franchise.

The former Alabama back is averaging 4.8 yards per carry, and has amassed 153 yards rushing through two starts.

After receiving four more touches in Week 12 against Washington (18 as compared to 14 against Dallas), Scarbrough tallied 98 yards rushing -- a 43-yard increase from his NFL debut total of 55.

As for Scarbrough’s assessment on his play, he’s not yet satisfied.

“I left a lot of yards on the field (against Washington),” he said Tuesday. “Going back and watching the film, there were some gaps I was just a split-second late to that were closing. I have to do a better job of hitting those holes faster because they’re only open for a split-second.”

The Lions face a vaunted defensive front in their annual Thanksgiving game against the No. 7-ranked Bears rush defense.

It’s setting up to be Scarbrough’s toughest test of his short career.

“(The Bears) have a great front-seven. They all fly to the ball. They know what they’re doing,” he said. “But I just think it’s another opportunity for me.”

Scarbrough’s production has filled a gap that rookie Ty Johnson and J.D. McKissic -- a wide receiver-turned-running back -- couldn’t.

It’s not yet convincing enough to assume he’ll have a roster spot next season. However, if his meteoric rise continues, Scarbrough will be spelling and competing with Kerryon in 2020 and beyond.

More: Lions Share Favorite Meals from Practice Facility 

