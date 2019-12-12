Lion Maven
Bo Scarbrough Part of Long List of Injured Lions Thursday

John Maakaron

Running back Bo Scarbrough was part of a long list of injured Lions that were listed on Thursday's practice report. 

USATSI_13767076_168388382_lowres
© Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

On the season, Scarbrough has 72 rushes for 301 yards in four games. He has been a suitable replacement for the injured Kerryon Johnson. 

That leaves J.D. McKissic and Ty Johnson as the only healthy running backs currently on the roster. 

Thursday Practice Report

Several Detroit Lions did not practice on Thursday including Joe Dahl, Jarrad Davis, Bo Scarbrough, Damon "Snacks" Harrison, A'Shawn Robinson, Matthew Stafford and Rick Wagner.

Austin Bryant, Christian Jones and Sam Martin were limited Thursday, while Jamal Agnew and Rashaan Melvin were full participants. 

