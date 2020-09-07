SI.com
Bo Scarbrough Placed on Injured Reserve

John Maakaron

After Detroit signed running back Adrian Peterson to a one-year contract agreement on Sunday, along with re-signing Oday Aboushi, the team was required to make two corresponding moves. 

To make room for Peterson and Aboushi, the Lions have placed cornerback Mike Ford and running back Bo Scarbrough on injured reserve. 

Scarbrough was addressing a leg injury soon after training camp began and missed some time in the early portion of camp. 

At the scrimmage held at Ford Field last Wednesday, he was participating in drills along with the other running backs.

The ex-Alabama running back is eligible to return to the active roster as early as the next three weeks. 

Peterson deal officially announced 

In his NFL career, Peterson has tallied 3,036 rushing attempts for 14,216 yards and 111 touchdowns. 

The 2012 NFL MVP, Peterson has been named an All-Pro seven times, has been selected to seven Pro Bowls, and is a member of the NFL’s 2010s All-Decade Team. 

He also holds the NFL single-game rushing record of 296 yards that he established on Nov. 4, 2007.

In Detroit, Peterson will likely be counted on in short-yardage situations and will be a factor in Detroit's offensive game plans.

His contract has incentives built-in that could see the future Hall of Fame running back earn as much as $2.3 million in 2020.

