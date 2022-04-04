A Bold Draft Trade Could Land Detroit Lions Two Georgia Defensive Linemen

Could the Detroit Lions make a bold trade in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

The Detroit Lions have the potential to quickly bolster their defensive line, as soon as this season.

With the 2022 NFL Draft quickly approaching, general manager Brad Holmes has the potential to select two impactful defensive lineman from the College Football Playoff champion Georgia Bulldogs.

With the No. 2 pick, it is appearing as if Holmes and the personnel department will target edge rusher Travon Walker, if Aidan Hutchinson is not available.

"If Hutchinson isn’t the top pick, the local prospect would be an easy choice for the Lions, but Walker isn’t just a consolation prize. In fact, it’s possible that the former Bulldog will end up being Jacksonville’s choice over Hutchinson," Sports Illustrated NFL writer Kevin Hanson explains. "Already an outstanding run defender, Walker’s elite combination of strength, length (35½" arms) and athleticism (4.51 40-yard dash at 272 pounds) should allow him to develop into a more productive pass rusher at the next level than he was asked to be on Georgia’s star-studded defense."

The Philadelphia Eagles may be the team the Lions have the best opportunity to make a deal with in the draft, as they will select 15th, 16th and 19th.

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

© Joshua L. Jones / USA TODAY NETWORK

Trade proposal

The Eagles send No. 16 to the Lions.

The Lions send No. 32 and No. 66 plus the 2023 first-round pick acquired from the Rams to the Eagles.

With the 16th pick, Holmes and Co. select Walker's teammate at Georgia, interior defensive lineman Jordan Davis.

The Lions have shown the past few seasons they must commit to stopping the run in 2022.

"Georgia has a loaded defense, but Davis was a big reason why the Bulldogs ranked top-three nationally in run defense in each of the past three seasons. While he may primarily be utilized as a two-down run stuffer early in his career, his freakish mobility (4.78 40-yard dash at 341 pounds) could enable him to develop into a more disruptive player on passing downs."

Recall, Holmes allocated early picks in 2021 to building up both the offensive and defensive lines.

Repeating that strategy, with an emphasis on the defensive line, could quickly aid defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn accomplish his goals, sooner rather than later.