'They Look Good': Branch, Ragnow Return to Lions Practice
The Detroit Lions' early bye week is both a blessing and a curse.
On one hand, the Week 5 bye week means that the Lions will have to play the last 13 games of the season without a week off. However, it also gave the team an opportunity to rest and get healthy before embarking on the lengthy run to finish the season.
Detroit has had to deal with several significant injuries early in the season. Defensive end Marcus Davenport suffered a season-ending torn triceps, and both safety Ifeatu Melifonwu and linebacker Derrick Barnes are on injured reserve.
Center Frank Ragnow and safety Brian Branch both missed Detroit's Week 4 game. Ragnow is dealing with a partially torn pectoral muscle, while Branch was a late addition to the injury report with an illness.
Branch had been in concussion protocol after a collision in the team's Week 3 win over Arizona, but coach Dan Campbell had said the illness was not related to that.
As the team returned to practice Monday to prepare for a Week 6 meeting with the Dallas Cowboys, Campbell provided encouraging updates on both Branch and Ragnow.
"They were both out there practicing today," Campbell said. "So as of right now, they look good."
Campbell offered a less positive note on Barnes, who suffered his injury in Week 3. Previously, the coach had said the team was awaiting further testing results to officially determine his status.
On Monday, Campbell had a grim prognosis on Barnes returning in 2024.
"I think it's tough to say right now," Campbell said. "I think we would be fortunate to get him at any point this year. I don't want to say it's not gonna happen, but I think we would be pretty fortunate if it does."