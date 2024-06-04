Former Lions TE Brandon Pettigrew Arrested
Former Detroit Lions tight end Brandon Pettigrew was arrested Sunday morning in Dallas, Texas.
Pettigrew, who was a first-round pick of the Lions in the 2009 NFL Draft, was booked on criminal mischief charges for breaking a glass door at a 7-Eleven convenience store in Dallas Sunday according to reports.
TMZ released video of the incident Tuesday and reported that the incident occurred around 2 a.m. on Sunday. It is unclear what led to the incident. He was released from the Dallas County Jail around 1 p.m. Sunday.
Pettigrew, a native of Tyler, Texas, played seven seasons for the Lions, ranging from 2009-2015. In that span, he made 301 career catches for 2,965 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was the 20th overall pick in the 2009 Draft.
His best season came in 2011, when he caught 83 passes for 777 yards and five touchdowns. All three statistical totals were career-high marks.
The tight end was on the receiving end of an incomplete pass from Matthew Stafford that is one of the most infamous plays in Lions' history. The play occurred in the playoffs of the 2014 season against the Dallas Cowboys. Originally called pass interference, the officials waived off the penalty which resulted in a turnover on downs.
Pettigrew was ultimately released by the Lions in the 2016 season and did not sign with another team.
