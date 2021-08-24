What's Wrong With Wide Receiver Breshad Perriman?

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell said there is heavy competition at the wide receiver position.

The expectations for the Detroit Lions wide receivers on the 2021 roster are as low as they have been in recent memory.

This past offseason, the Lions' offense added veterans Tyrell Williams and Breshad Perriman, journeymen who have bounced around the league.

At Monday's pre-practice media session, head coach Dan Campbell had revealing comments about Perriman and his chances of even making the team.

Campbell didn’t sugarcoat anything, and even indicated he needs to see more from the 27-year-old wideout.

“I think you’re onto something because I think it’s hard to say right now. There just hasn’t been enough out there," Campbell said. "He had the hip injury and then he comes back. He was solid the other night for the plays that he had, but yet he had an OPI, which he knows better than. He didn’t need to do that.

"His speed and the route is enough to where he would win on that. I think he’ll be better coming off of this hip. He kind of got a game under him, but I think that room right now is still up for grabs. I think there is a heavy competition going on in that room right now.”

While Perriman has battled a hip injury throughout camp, he hasn’t stacked days or demonstrated that he can execute on anything other than a basic go-route.

If the organization decides to move on, they would take a $2 million dead cap hit.

It is not a prohibitive cost to move on, but the early returns have been disappointing from a wideout who essentially signed a 'prove-it' deal this past offseason.

The Lions play their final preseason game this Friday at Ford Field against the Indianapolis Colts.

