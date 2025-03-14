Brian Branch Projected to Be No. 1 Safety in NFL
The Detroit Lions have a budding star in safety Brian Branch, and he's expected to be one of the best in the league at the position in 2025.
ESPN's Mike Clay released a series of projections for the upcoming season Tuesday, and he has Branch tabbed as the No. 1 safety in the entire league in terms of fantasy points.
In Clay's projections, he has Branch expected to log 229.1 fantasy points in 2025. Branch's statistical output for the 2025 season is predicted to include 123 combined tackles, 3.8 interceptions, nine tackles for loss and 1.2 tackles for loss.
Last season, Branch had a solid campaign that finished with 109 combined tackles, four interceptions, one sack and eight tackles for loss. In his career, he has 183 combined tackles, 15 tackles for loss, seven interceptions and two sacks.
The 2023 second-round pick had a productive 2024 season even after switching from full-time nickel cornerback in his rookie year to safety in his second season.
His safety counterpart, Kerby Joseph, is not projected to be as productive but still faces high expectations after leading the NFL in interceptions last season. He is expected to have three interceptions and two tackles for loss.
Clay also ranked each team's position groups on a scale of 1-10, with one being the worst and 10 being the best. At the safety position, the Lions are tied for the best in the league with an 8.0 rating along with the Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers and Baltimore Ravens.