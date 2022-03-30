Skip to main content

Michael Brockers Shares Advice for Teammates About Hard Knocks

Michael Brockers says teammate should not try and make themselves 'characters' on the popular NFL show.

Lights, camera, action. 

It's about to be real interesting this summer watching the Detroit Lions on HBO's "Hard Knocks." 

The popular series will chronicle the Lions throughout training camp, as they get ready for the 2022 NFL season. 

Front and center for viewers will be Detroit second-year head coach Dan Campbell, whose infectious energy and rockstar-like personality should instantly make him the star of the show. 

Lions veteran defensive end Michael Brockers had the chance to talk about playing for Campbell on "The Rich Eisen Show" Tuesday. 

"We enjoyed playing for him. He's the iconic players coach. He was a player, so he understands what we go through, mentally, physically, throughout the year. So, he understands, man, there's sometimes where your body is going to hurt. So, let me give these guys a little break," Brockers told Eisen, as he explained why he and his teammates refused to quit in games even as the end of the 2021 campaign approached. 

Brockers continued, "In his situation, we're such a young team, so he has to play that fence kind of. He has to work it a little bit. But, for the most part, the guys understand that he's looking out for their best benefit. When you have a guy that looks out for you, you want to look out for him." 

Brockers, who has been on Hard Knocks twice before as a member of the Rams, is excited to showcase what Campbell and the Lions are all about on the hit HBO series.

"It's not all about the X's and O's. You get to see a lot of the coaches on this coaching staff that have played in this game," Brockers said. "We also have Aaron Glenn. He was a phenomenal cornerback in the league. He's our defensive coordinator. You know, he has a lot of things we do that are old school, up-downs. We'll be doing up-downs in training camp, stuff like that. You'll see a lot of that from my staff, and I'm excited for them." 

While talking to Eisen, Brockers also offered some words of advice to his Detroit teammates on how to prepare for being on the critically-acclaimed show.

"Don't try to build a character. Don't try to make yourself a character for Hard Knocks," Brockers expressed. "Hard Knocks is here to observe what we're doing. It's not about you being a character and everyone knows your name now. They're here to observe what we do, how we work, how we go about our business. So, the biggest thing is just be yourself. Go about work as a professional, like you do everyday. Just be you. That's the biggest thing. Don't change because the cameras are around."

The five-episode season of "Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions" kicks off Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 p.m. EST.

Brockers is fan of new overtime rule 

After hearing the complaints of the masses regarding its overtime format, the NFL has decided to adopt a rule change that will go in effect in 2022. Each team will now receive the ball once in overtime. And, if the score remains tied after each team has possessed the ball, the next score wins. 

However, there is a catch: The rule modification will only be enacted during the postseason. 

This change comes on the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs' 42-36 overtime divisional round playoff victory against the Buffalo Bills last season, which came without the Bills getting a possession in OT. 

In regular season games, overtime will be decided in the same manner as a season ago: If the squad with the opening possession scores a touchdown, that team will still be declared the winner of the contest.

"For me, I like it. Both teams get to have their offense (on the field), especially in a situation like that (last season's Kansas City Chiefs-Buffalo Bills playoff tilt). You get high-explosive offenses. They go back and forth. That's what the fans love to see," Brockers said, in reference to the overtime rule amendment. 

