Michael Brockers Believes Stafford Is 'Level Up' from Goff

New Detroit Lions defensive tackle Michael Brockers believes that Matthew Stafford could secure big wins for the Los Angeles Rams.

New Detroit Lions defensive tackle Michael Brockers may have to send quarterback Jared Goff a message with an explanation.

Soon after it was announced that the Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks and a third-round pick along with Jared Goff to the Lions in exchange for Matthew Stafford, Brockers shared that he felt the Rams were Super Bowl contenders after the trade.

"Is it a level up? In my heart, deeply, just understanding what he brings, it’s a level up,” Brockers recently told TMZ Sports. “It’s a level up.”

"I don't want to say a lock for the Super Bowl, but with having a quarterback (Stafford) like that and just seeing what we did last year and just seeing what he can bring to this team, there's no wonder why we can't win the Super Bowl," Brockers explained.

In Detroit, Brockers can display his versatility by playing on both the interior of the defensive line and on the edge.

In 2020, the veteran defensive lineman recorded five sacks in 15 games.

