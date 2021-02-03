'It's Hell': Burleson Explains How New Teammate Greeted Him

Nate Burleson shares what his Detroit Lions teammate shared with him when he first joined the team back in 2010.

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver Nate Burleson spoke with several media outlets on Tuesday to share his opinions on Matthew Stafford no longer being part of the Lions organization.

The emerging broadcaster and NFL analyst explained that Detroit's constant struggles were not the fault of Stafford and that he appreciated how Detroit's franchise passer carried himself, both on and off the field.

An interesting interaction occurred with one of Burleson's new teammates when he first joined the organization in 2010.

According to the Detroit News, "Burleson was perplexed, but relayed the info that the five-year, $25 million deal he signed over the summer was, in fact, legit. The teammate responded: "I just feel like this is the place that players come to bury their careers. It's like you're putting your career in a casket. ... It's hell being on this team."

Old-school football player

Burleson credits Stafford with having the proper attitude, and feels the Rams acquired him to take a serious stab at winning the Lombardi Trophy.

"After a loss, he didn't crack a smile, didn't laugh, didn't seem like he couldn't care less, when to be honest with you, there's at least 20 percent of the team that couldn't care less, because they're more concerned with the individual statistics, accolades, if they're going to a Pro Bowl. ... Matt Stafford didn't care about any of those things. And that's what I love, because I knew his heart was in the right place," Burleson commented.

During his appearance on the Jim Rome Show Tuesday, Burleson expressed that he was happy for Stafford but sad for Detroit.

"To see him leave Detroit, it's unfortunate. This would be the equivalent of the Lions trading Calvin Johnson to a contender at the end of his career," he said. "Yeah, I'm a little sad for Detroit, the city, because they lose a player that put so much work into being there. And he's going to go down in the history books as a Lion. But, I'm happy for him individually as a man."