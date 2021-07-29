Report: If No Deal Made, Cade Cunningham Will Be Pistons Pick

Cade Cunningham is on the verge of becoming a Detroit Piston!

Well, there goes the suspense.

According to ESPN, general manager Troy Weaver and the Detroit Pistons have decided to select Oklahoma State point guard Cade Cunningham with the No. 1 overall pick in this year's draft.

All throughout the process, Weaver remained steadfast that he would do his due diligence and decide upon the best player for the organization.

According to the Detroit News, "If the Pistons make Cunningham, rated as the top prospect in the draft, the pick, he would fit into their rebuild nicely, alongside last year’s first-round picks, Killian Hayes, Saddiq Bey and Isaiah Stewart, as well as Jerami Grant."

"We like all those guys at the top, and we'll continue to do our work. But, I mean, you don't know where these guys will end up. But, these guys are projecting to be very good players, and we're going to get a very good player," Weaver told reporters at his pre-draft media session.

The Pistons roster was completely overhauled in one offseason, and they are poised to add the consensus best player coming out of college in the draft.

Detroit also features three second-round selections, which could be used to get back into the first-round to select another player.

So while the suspense may be over at the top, it is still worthwhile to pay attention to what the Pistons will accomplish later on in the evening.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER