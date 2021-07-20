Report: Rams RB Cam Akers Suffers Torn Achilles

Matthew Stafford will be without a significant piece of the Los Angeles Rams offense in 2021.

Matthew Stafford was poised to finally have a solid running game with the Los Angeles Rams.

With the Detroit Lions, it was well documented that Stafford and the offense only enjoyed a 100-yard rusher on a handful of occasions in 12 seasons.

On Tuesday morning, it was reported that Rams running back Cam Akers has reportedly suffered a torn Achilles while training, according to NFL Network.

Many analysts believes Akers was poised to become the Rams lead back in 2021.

In Akers’ final six games of 2020, he recorded 152 touches for 792 yards and three touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus believed that Akers was a strong candidate to have a breakout season.

“He’s obviously a great runner, but he’s got ability as a pass-catcher coming from the backfield, and we can displace him and put him in the slot or the outside receiver location.

"If this is the case, Akers may see north of 65%-70% of the Rams’ snaps next season, putting him in prime position to continue his 2020 hot streak."

The Rams will now likely turn to running back Darrell Henderson Jr. to aid in Stafford's first season in Los Angeles.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER