Dan Campbell: 'No Problem' Keeping Three Quarterbacks on Active Roster

Detroit Lions could keep three quarterbacks on the roster in 2021.

With Jared Goff on the shelf for the Detroit Lions’ second preseason game, the responsibility of leading the offense fell on the shoulders of backup quarterback Tim Boyle and David Blough.

Both are competing for the right to be Goff's backup, as the new signal-caller will certainly be the starter when the season begins in a couple of weeks.

In today’s NFL, the amount of teams keeping three quarterbacks is lessening, adding urgency to the Lions’ backup battle.

It appeared Blough out-performed Boyle in a loss to the Steelers, leading three touchdown drives to trim the deficit. Yet, this doesn’t mean the end for Boyle, as Campbell expressed his willingness to carry three quarterbacks into the regular season.

“I’d have no problem keeping three, I’d start with that,” Campbell said. “If there’s three worthy of keeping. And right now, I would say that Boyle and Blough both, man, the more reps they get the better they’re going to be for it. And if you feel like you have three that you can trust, then it’s hard to let go of one of those guys.”

Campbell said keeping all three has been on his mind. Blough brings value as a backup with his game experience, while Boyle is lesser-proven from an experience standpoint but brings value with his arm.

A.J Parker is ‘A trustworthy player’

While the focus in the defensive backfield is on players like Jeff Okudah, 2020 undrafted rookie AJ Parker has been sneaking up the depth chart.

After coming into camp unheralded, the former Kansas State Wildcat is repping at the nickel corner position with the first teamers. He’s certainly earned the trust of Campbell.

“He was on it,” Campbell said. “Mentally, where he’s supposed to be and when he’s supposed to be there. He’s a trustworthy player right now, and that’s what showed up.”

Campbell said Parker was one of the first players to show up in rookie minicamp during the spring. In that time, the Lions’ head coach said they cross trained him a bit at receiver to test his athleticism.

Parker passed the test with flying colors and is now battling for a roster spot. He played a heavy amount of reps in the Lions’ second preseason game against Pittsburgh and is expected to do more of the same against Indianapolis in the final week.

“He’s very un-rookie like mentally,” Campbell said. “He’s on top of it and he’s a player that we, after Sunday, to go against the group he went against and watch his physicality, he’s not a huge guy but man he mixed it up.”

Dan Campbell is pleased with Penei Sewell’s development

Detroit’s prized jewel of its 2021 draft class, offensive lineman Penei Sewell, faced another tough test against the Steelers. The Oregon product mixed it up in the trenches with players such as Melvin Ingram.

While these tests aren’t ideal for those expecting Sewell to take the league by storm, it’s necessary for the rookie to face tough challenges. His performance hasn’t been off the charts, but he’s learning every day.

“Look, he got beat a few times,” Campbell said. “But I’m not discouraged and neither should he be. The important thing is that he learns from that.”

The experience is something that cannot be taught in meeting rooms. Sewell opted out in 2020 at the college level, meaning he is still adapting to live action after being out for nearly two years.

While it’s not ideal to have to go from college to the pros with a year off in between, this only makes the adapting and growing period more important.

“Every time he gets a fastball from a dang good rusher like Melvin Ingram, I mean Melvin’s a guy where, when he wants to turn it up, he can still bring it,” Campbell said. “And he did. He can throw the fastballs. And, man, those are so beneficial for Sewell to see and learn from and adjust. So, I’m encouraged.”

