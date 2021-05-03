Can LB Derrick Barnes Shine in Detroit Lions Defense?

D.J. Fezler covers the Purdue football program for SI's Boilermakers Country.

He answered five questions about the Detroit Lions' newest linebacker.

1.) What are the Lions getting in linebacker Derrick Barnes?

D.J. Fezler: With Derrick Barnes, the Detroit Lions are getting a versatile, hard-nosed linebacker that had a knack for finding the football in college. As a junior in 2019, he recorded 7.5 sacks, before playing a more traditional linebacker role in 2020, during which he led Purdue with 54 total tackles.

2.) What are his biggest strengths and weaknesses?

Fezler: The biggest strength Barnes possesses is his ability in pursuit. He utilizes his athleticism to shed blockers and close in on opposing ball-carriers. Barnes can play at multiple linebacker positions, because of his quickness and innate ability to rush the passer. However, standing in at only 6-foot, he does have some physical limitations.

3.) What is the best way the Lions' defense can maximize his skill set?

Fezler: In his early years, Barnes will be a fantastic special teams defender, due to his versatility and athleticism. He can make his mark on the kickoff and punt units, while he quickly grows into a rotational linebacker. But, determining which of his strengths translates the best to the NFL will be imperative to his success.

4.) What are one-two things that fans of the Lions might not know about their newest linebacker?

Fezler: Barnes was just a two-star recruit coming out of Holy Trinity High School in Louisville, Ky., where he mostly played running back. He rushed for 1,567 yards and 22 touchdowns as a senior, while also recording 126 tackles and three forced fumbles on defense.

Despite his dominant performances, he earned just one Power Five offer and two total offers, one from Toledo and one from Purdue. According to 247Sports, he was the 2,697th overall player in his recruiting class, the 122nd linebacker and 21st player in the state of Kentucky.

5.) Do you think he has all the tools to become a success in the National Football League?

Fezler: I think Barnes can certainly grow into a solid linebacker at the professional level. He possesses the versatility to play in multiple spots, and his skill set will always be worthwhile on special teams. Given all his athletic traits, he can develop into a potential starting linebacker in the NFL. But, with some physical limitations, his success will hinge on the defensive scheme that’s utilizing his talents.