Can the Detroit Lions Afford WR Odell Beckham Jr.?
Now that the National Football League trade deadline has come and gone, it is important to note that players let go from their respective teams must be waived and enter the waiver wire.
With the Detroit Lions sitting at 0-8, general manager Brad Holmes will have the first opportunity to claim any player, irregardless of experience level, since the team currently sits first in the waiver wire order.
A wideout who is currently embroiled in a spat with his current squad is Odell Beckham Jr. of the Cleveland Browns.
The Browns, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, were surprised to discover a video that surfaced online created by the father of the talented wideout. The near 12-minute video showcased several occasions in which the wideout was open, but not targeted.
Beckham Jr., who turns 29-year-old on Friday, has two more years left on his contract, but none of the remaining monies are guaranteed.
The Browns could save $15 million on their salary cap if they decide to part ways with him this offseason.
Unfortunately for the Lions, their current salary cap situation likely prevents them from getting involved with the disgruntled wideout.
The Lions currently have $2.75 million in space available for additional NFL contracts. With Beckham Jr. having approximately $7.25 million remaining on his 2021 salary, $4.5 million would be required to be cleared for him, plus another $2 million for the remainder of the season, according to SB Nation.
While the prospect of adding help for quarterback Jared Goff is enticing, it is not likely going to be a player who comes with a high price tag.