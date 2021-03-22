New Lions QB Called 'Human Hummus': Can Jared Goff Be a Leader?

It did not take long for the questions to get asked.

At his introductory press conference, SI All Lions asked Goff whether he took offense to getting traded by the Los Angeles Rams.

Detroit's new signal-caller admitted that getting traded does add that proverbial 'chip' on his shoulder to try and prove his old team wrong.

Many detractors have to recall that Goff has had success since he entered the league back in 2016.

“I think, obviously, it’s a team sport. There’s a lot more people involved than just the quarterback. But, I think from my standpoint, it’s knowing how to win and knowing what it takes and being there and doing it. I think that is important," Goff said.

Goff noted on multiple occasions that he has been durable and has played through obvious pain to try and help his team win.

"I’ve won playoff games and know what it feels like to be in those moments. I’m so excited to hopefully bring that to Detroit, and I think that grit that you talk about is something that this city embodies and something that I’ve always embodied. I’m from California, I’ve played in L.A. But, I grew up in an area that does embody that grit, and the way I was raised, is to do your best every day," he said. "Something I’ve always taken a lot of pride in, like Dan (Campbell) mentioned, is being able to stay on the field. I think that’s super important. Availability is the best ability you can have, and I’ve been pretty consistent at that.”

On Monday's episode of Good Morning Football, NFL Network analyst Kyle Brandt expressed that Goff should use the motivation and anger of being jettisoned by the Rams to fuel his success moving forward.

"I do think that Jared Goff's storyline is already written. People like me are calling him 'hummus' and no one wants you. Jared Goff was jettisoned from L.A. by an offensive guru who didn't want him anymore. Now his head coach is like a Metallica roadie," Brandt said. "No one thinks it's going to work out. If Jared Goff has the 'red ass' in him, if he gets motivated, if he gets mad -- if he's not hummus, he should do it now. I don't think he's the savior. But, if Jared Goff has that dog in him, then he's hearing this and he's mad this year."

Lions head coach Dan Campbell, meanwhile, was quick to remind reporters that Goff is a winner and is hungry to compete this season.

"This guy is going to give us the ability to win games. I love his quiet confidence," Campbell said. "I know he’s hungry, you’re about to hear from him. But, man, we are thrilled to have this guy."