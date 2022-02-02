NFC Championship Ratings Higher in Detroit Than on Thanksgiving

The fanbase of the Detroit Lions has remained loyal to Matthew Stafford.

The Detroit Lions Thanksgiving Day Classic has long been a staple for many in the Metro Detroit community.

Waking up and prepping for the events that will transpire later in the day often includes turning on the television and watching football.

With the team struggling in 2021, interest in the team started to subside as the season drew to a close.

On the other side of the spectrum, quarterback Matthew Stafford, who spent 12 seasons in Motown, was embarking on a new adventure.

Detroit's loyal fanbase, and those possibly wanting to witness Stafford fail, tuned in all season to observe how he would do in his first season not playing in Motown.

On Sunday, it has been reported that the city of Detroit had a 29.8 rating during the Rams-49ers NFC championship game.

"More Lions fans watched Matthew Stafford clinch a Super Bowl berth than the Lions' own Thanksgiving game this year," Front Office Sports posted on social media.

Kelly Stafford shared on the latest episode of her "Morning After with Kelly Stafford" podcast just how much the support from Lions' fans has meant to her and to Matthew.

"I love y'all. You can't put into words what y'all have meant to us in the 12 years that we spent there, but even now the support that we're getting from you guys, you guys will always be our family, that will always be our home," Kelly said.

She continued, "As I've said before, we had all of our kids there, we grew up there, we became a family there. That place has a massive part of our hearts, Matthew included. It truly means the world to both of us. I got tagged in so many things of Michigan people, you know, in their Stafford Michigan jerseys saying we're rooting you on and stuff like that, so we hear it and we feel it. We really do, so thank you guys."

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER