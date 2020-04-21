The talk of this year’s NFL Draft has revolved around the quarterback.

LSU Heisman-winning passer Joe Burrow is coming off one of the best college football seasons in history, and should be the No. 1 overall pick come Thursday night.

Now, where do we go after that?

The next star player on the board is EDGE rusher Chase Young out of Ohio State.

Young devastated opposing quarterbacks in 2019, and he shows all of the necessary skills for his game to translate to the next level.

With the Lions sitting at No. 3, is it possible Young could fall to them?

With all of the talk surrounding Burrow, Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa and Oregon's Justin Herbert, there is a chance.

If Young is still available when the Lions are on the clock, Detroit general manager Bob Quinn and head coach Matt Patricia can not pass on him.

Young is a generational talent that has gotten praise around the league by scouts, coaches and general managers alike.

If it wasn’t for Burrow having the season he had in 2019, Young would be the nearly unanimous No. 1 overall selection.

Former Redskins general manager Scot McCloughan appeared on the "Kevin Sheehan Show," and had the following to say about Young:

“I’ll just say this, he’s the best player I saw this year, on offense or defense...“He’s one of the best defensive ends in my 28 years I’ve scouted.”

Young backed up all the hype surrounding himself with an impressive junior season.

In 2019, Young had 32 solo tackles, 16.5 sacks and six forced fumbles.

Young may end up being the one that got away should Washington end up selecting him with the No. 2 pick.

But if the pieces fall into place, the Lions might just have a chance at grabbing this electric EDGE rusher from the Buckeyes, and they better not pass the opportunity up.

