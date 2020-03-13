AllLions
Clemson S K'Von Wallace Would Upgrade Lions Secondary

Logan Lamorandier

The Detroit Lions will be in the market to add another safety, either through free agency, the draft, or both. 

Currently, both Tracy Walker and Will Harris are on the roster but with how frequently the Lions use three safeties, another will need to be added. 

Free-agent Tavon Wilson has been with the Lions in the third safety role for four years now and seemed like a real possibility to re-sign. 

Wilson mentioned recently that he would "happy" to return to Detroit, but the feeling may not be mutual.

According to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, "The Lions have a need at safety, too, and have told the agent for at least one pending free agent they don’t expect to bring Wilson back."

If that is the case, there are plenty of box safety options in the draft. As the safeties who play closer to the line become a bit more devalued in a passing league, the Lions shouldn't have to spend a high draft pick on a capable Wilson-replacement. 

One prospect that would be a nice fit is Clemson safety K'Von Wallace.

Wallace is considered slightly small and questions were raised about his athleticism before the combine. He did a nice job easing those concerns with his testing. 

Standing at 5-foot-11, 206 pounds, he ran a 4.53 40 yard dash. Not exactly elite, but good enough. Where he excelled were the explosion and agility drills. He was a combine top-5 performer at the safety position for the vertical, broad jump, 3-cone, and 20-yard shuttle -- including the fastest 3-cone drill.

Predominantly lining up in the slot/box over the last three seasons, Wallace is well-seasoned in coverage and playing against the run close to the line. 

He is a physical yet very reliable tackler as he only missed 18 tackles on 171 opportunities in his college career. 

In terms of coverage, his 89.7 coverage grade in 2019 from Pro Football Focus is one of the highest in the class. Wallace can blow up screens and has great football IQ in understanding route concepts.

Based on the film, it would not fit Wallace's strengths to play him at free safety. With the Lions already having Harris and Walker's ability to play deep, Wallace's weaknesses could be mitigated. 

There are plenty of options for the Lions in the draft, but Wallace would appear to better players that fit what they are looking for in a "hang" safety.

