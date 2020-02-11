LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

Cowherd: Lions Need to Consider Drafting Tagovailoa

John Maakaron

Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd believes the Detroit Lions need to consider drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL draft. 

Cowherd expressed today on his national radio show that Detroit should look to put franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford on the market and see what draft haul can be obtained. 

He expressed a common sentiment that many fans have expressed in that after 11 years the Lions have not had any playoff success with Stafford behind center.

"For bad teams, you are trying to draft somebody that changes your future. Detroit's a bad franchise. Detroit's bad and boring," Cowherd said. 

"If I ran that franchise or owned it, I keep reading all these mock drafts. They are going to take this cornerback out of Ohio State. Boy, that's a game-changer. That will get them from fourth (in the division) to third. Go draft a quarterback. Nothing against Matt Stafford. Put him on the market and see what you can get. Eleven years, I don't have a division title. What's the loyalty?"

Related

In Latest Mock Draft, Lions Select DE Chase Young

Lions Earn Lowest Rookie Grades in Division

Lions Must Address Lack of Explosive Plays in Run Game

What Matt Patricia Can Learn from Andy Reid

Who is Top Free Agent in 2020?

How Much is CB Darius Slay Worth?

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Detroit Lions Rookies Earn Lowest Grade in Division

Detroit Lions rookies were graded the worst in the NFC North

John Maakaron

by

Lions4Ever

3 Reasons Lions Secondary Could Be Elite in 2020

Lions secondary has a chance to be elite in 2020

John Maakaron

by

Draft God

What Matt Patricia Can Learn from Andy Reid

Vito Chirco dives into one major coaching habit that Matt Patricia can glean from Andy Reid

Vito Chirco

by

Ronpo

Lions Must Address Lack of Explosive Plays in Run Game

Lions have not had enough explosive run plays in recent seasons

Logan Lamorandier

by

Lions4Ever

In Latest Mock Draft, Lions Land DE Chase Young

Lions select Chase Young in Kyle Meinke's first mock draft

John Maakaron

Who is the Top Free Agent in 2020 Class?

The 2020 free agency class has very talented players that could help the Lions turn things around

John Maakaron

by

DetroitsFinest1

NFL Rumor: Detroit Could Actually Land Chase Young

There are possible scenarios that could help Detroit actually land defensive end Chase Young

John Maakaron

by

Dangles12

Darius Slay May Be Seeking North of $15 Million Annually

Darius Slay may be aiming very high in negotiations with Detroit Lions

John Maakaron

by

Ricksters

How Much Is Lions CB Darius Slay Worth?

Our Logan Lamorandier takes a look at how much Lions CB Darius Slay is worth

Logan Lamorandier

by

MittenSportsFan

3 Free Agent Cornerbacks Lions Could Target in Free Agency

The Lions should explore signing these three cornerbacks in free agency

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto