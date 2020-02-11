Cowherd: Lions Need to Consider Drafting Tagovailoa

Fox Sports Radio host Colin Cowherd believes the Detroit Lions need to consider drafting Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa with the No. 3 pick in this year's NFL draft.

Cowherd expressed today on his national radio show that Detroit should look to put franchise quarterback Matthew Stafford on the market and see what draft haul can be obtained.

He expressed a common sentiment that many fans have expressed in that after 11 years the Lions have not had any playoff success with Stafford behind center.

"For bad teams, you are trying to draft somebody that changes your future. Detroit's a bad franchise. Detroit's bad and boring," Cowherd said.

"If I ran that franchise or owned it, I keep reading all these mock drafts. They are going to take this cornerback out of Ohio State. Boy, that's a game-changer. That will get them from fourth (in the division) to third. Go draft a quarterback. Nothing against Matt Stafford. Put him on the market and see what you can get. Eleven years, I don't have a division title. What's the loyalty?"

