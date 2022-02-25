Contract Status of Detroit Lions' Tight Ends in 2022

Read more on the contract status of the Detroit Lions' tight ends in 2022.

Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson did not end his third season in the NFL the way he would have envisioned.

For the past couple of seasons, the 24-year-old tight end has finished the season on the sidelines recovering from injuries.

“Obviously, that’s not how you want to end a season at any point in your career. Now I’ve had two of them, with my ankle (last year) and now this,” Hockenson said at the end of the 2021 season. “It’s not something that you want to endure, that you want to go through, but obviously I would have loved to finish the season with the guys and the coaching staff and everybody. But that’s how it goes sometimes. I’m good.”

Hockenson elected surgery on his thumb after appearing in 12 games last season.

This offseason, the Lions' front office must continue to add to the room and may look to complement Hockenson's skillset by selecting a blocking tight end in the upcoming draft.

Let's take a look at the contract status of the tight ends presently on the Lions' roster.

T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson, entering his fourth season in the league, is signed with the team through 2022 as part of his rookie contract, and carries with him a cap hit of $6,506,754 in 2022.

He has $6,306,754 remaining in guaranteed salary.

Brock Wright

Wright is an exclusive rights free agent (ERFA).

If the Lions decide to offer him a one-year contract at the league minimum, Wright will not be able to negotiate with other teams.

Hunter Bryant

Bryant is currently on the Lions reserve/NFI list. He is signed through the 2022 season and has a 2022 cap hit of $831,668.

He has $6,668 remaining in guaranteed salary.

Shane Zylstra

Zylstra signed a futures contract with Detroit and has a cap hit of $825,000 for the upcoming season.

Jared Pinkney

The 24-year-old tight end is signed through the 2022 season and will carry with cap hit of $825,000.

Charlie Taumoepeau

Taumoepeau is currently on the Lions reserve/NFI list. He is signed with Detroit through the 2023 season and has a cap hit of $705,000.

Matt Sokol

After finishing last season on the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad, Sokol opted to sign a futures contract with Detroit.

He carries a $705,000 cap hit with him in 2022.

Jordan Thomas

Thomas was drafted by the Houston Texans in the sixth round of the 2018 draft.

He started 10 games as a rookie and appeared on all 16 games for the Texans. He recorded 20 receptions for 215 yards and four touchdowns.

He has bounced around the league since, as he has had stints with the Cardinals, Patriots and Colts.

Thomas signed a futures deal with the Lions and carries with him a cap hit of $965,000.