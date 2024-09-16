Cornerbacks Among Lowest PFF-Graded Lions Against Bucs
The Detroit Lions suffered a crushing loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, falling 20-16.
It was a disappointing defeat, as the team largely outplayed their opponent. Detroit doubled Tampa Bay's offensive total yardage output, but struggles in the red zone ultimately defined the loss. Quarterback Jared Goff was among the lowest-graded players by Pro Football Focus, as he finished with a 49.0 offensive grade.
The defense had a largely solid effort, but the secondary had its difficulties. In particular, Buccaneers receiver Chris Godwin dominated with 117 receiving yards and a touchdown on seven catches. As a result, both of the Lions' cornerbacks were among the lowest-graded players by PFF in Sunday's game.
Rookie Terrion Arnold was the lowest-graded player of any who played at least 10 snaps in Sunday's game, as he finished with a 33.2 mark. He was penalized twice, including his third pass interference infraction in his first two games.
Here's a look at the best and worst PFF grades earned by Lions players who played a minimum of 10 snaps against Tampa Bay on Sunday.
Highest PFF-graded offensive players
- RG Kevin Zeitler -- 78.8
- WR Amon-Ra St. Brown -- 76.3
- LT Taylor Decker --75.3
- RT Penei Sewell -- 69.6
- RB David Montgomery -- 69.4
Lowest PFF-graded offensive players
- WR Kalif Raymond -- 58.6
- TE Brock Wright -- 56.1
- C Frank Ragnow -- 54.4
- QB Jared Goff -- 49.0
- TE Sam LaPorta -- 42.3
Highest PFF-graded defensive players
- DE Aidan Hutchinson -- 90.9
- S Brian Branch -- 86.1
- S Kerby Joseph -- 73.9
- DT Alim McNeill -- 67.8
- DT DJ Reader -- 67.7
Lowest PFF-graded defensive players
- LB Derrick Barnes -- 58.0
- LB Jack Campbell -- 56.6
- CB Carlton Davis -- 54.6
- LB Malcolm Rodriguez -- 50.9
- CB Terrion Arnold -- 33.2