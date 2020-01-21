DC Cory Undlin Says He Has Not Been Told Yet If He Will Call Plays

New Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin told a small group of reporters in Mobile, Alabama, that he has not been told either way if he will call defensive plays or not this upcoming season.

He noted that the discussion regarding his play calling duties will be discussed when the staff returns back to Detroit.

Many believe that head coach Matt Patricia became more involved in the play-calling towards the tail-end of Paul Pasqualoni's tenure in Detroit.

Neither Pasqualoni nor Patricia would reveal the exact details of the play-calling responsibilities, but Pasqualoni did express that the defensive play-calling was a collaborative effort.

Related

Quinn: "I'm Totally Comfortable and Happy Matthew Stafford's Our Quarterback"

GM Bob Quinn Will Begin Evaluation of 2019 Season Next Week

3 Senior Bowl Cornerback Prospects for the Detroit Lions