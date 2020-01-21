LionMaven
Top Stories
News
Podcasts
Polls

DC Cory Undlin Says He Has Not Been Told Yet If He Will Call Plays

John Maakaron

New Detroit Lions defensive coordinator Cory Undlin told a small group of reporters in Mobile, Alabama, that he has not been told either way if he will call defensive plays or not this upcoming season. 

He noted that the discussion regarding his play calling duties will be discussed when the staff returns back to Detroit. 

Many believe that head coach Matt Patricia became more involved in the play-calling towards the tail-end of Paul Pasqualoni's tenure in Detroit. 

Neither Pasqualoni nor Patricia would reveal the exact details of the play-calling responsibilities, but Pasqualoni did express that the defensive play-calling was a collaborative effort.

Related

Quinn: "I'm Totally Comfortable and Happy Matthew Stafford's Our Quarterback"

GM Bob Quinn Will Begin Evaluation of 2019 Season Next Week 

3 Senior Bowl Cornerback Prospects for the Detroit Lions 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Quinn: "I'm Totally Comfortable and Happy Matthew Stafford's Our Quarterback"

Lions general manager Bob Quinn was asked about the speculation he could select a Quarterback in higher rounds of NFL draft

John Maakaron

by

Danm426

GM Bob Quinn Will Begin Evaluation of 2019 Season Next Week

General Manager Bob Quinn was interviewed Monday evening on NFL radio.

John Maakaron

by

Rafaelto

Columnist Writes, "Tannehill has been Slightly Better" than Stafford

Pat Caputo of Oakland Press writes Ryan Tannehill's career has been slightly better than Matthew Stafford's

John Maakaron

by

Danm426

What Are Your Expectations for Lions' 2020 Season?

Ownership has told Bob Quinn and Co. it's win-now mode. What are your expectations for the Lions 2020 season?

John Maakaron

by

LionsLifer

3 Senior Bowl Cornerback Prospects for the Lions

Detroit should pay attention to these cornerbacks this week during the Senior Bowl

Logan Lamorandier

NFL Teams Have Interest in Former Lions QB Dan Orlovsky

Could ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky become a coach in the NFL?

John Maakaron

by

Da Ti

4 Lions Second-Round Draft Busts

Detroit can ill-afford to miss on this year's second-round draft selection

Vito Chirco

Why Jeff Okudah Will Be Lions' Pick at No. 3

Our Vito Chirco opines why Ohio State defensive back Jeff Okudah will be the Lions' selection at No. 3 overall

Vito Chirco

by

gbossa

4 Must Watch Free Agents During AFC/NFC Title Games

Lions fans should pay attention to these players during Sunday's championship games

John Maakaron

Top 5 "Goin' Nuts With TJ" Moments

Rachel Marie takes a look at the top five moments from this past season's episodes of the DetroitLions.com video series "Goin' Nuts With TJ"

rachelmariesports