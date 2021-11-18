Should Lions Consider Duce Staley to Become Next Offensive Coordinator?
Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn does not view head coach Dan Campbell assuming play-calling duties a demotion.
“I don’t see it as a demotion. I’ve been in Dan’s shoes. If I was 0-8, hell, I need to spark my team being an offensive guy, I probably would have done the same thing, to be honest with you," Lynn explained on Thursday. "And I have. I’d be a hypocrite if I didn’t agree with what he did.”
Unfortunately, the Lions offense has failed to consistently start games quickly and are scoring at a pace that is far below league average.
Running backs Duce Staley is being groomed by the organization to potentially become a head coach in the future.
Along the way, could Staley gain further experience by becoming the next Lions offensive coordinator, should changes be made to Campbell's staff next season?
When asked about becoming a coordinator in the future, Staley expressed, "Yeah, I've thought about it. Definitely. As far as, you know, putting the time in and doing all that, it'd be great. But right now, I'm not focused on that. I'm just trying to make sure I put the right guys out there, as far as running backs, and continue to lead them."
