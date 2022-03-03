How Detroit Lions Can Free Up $10.5 Million in Cap Space
Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker, a first-round pick of the organization in 2016 (No. 16 overall), battled through a finger injury in 2021 that limited him to just nine games.
When he's healthy, there's little question regarding the fact that he's a top-10-15 left tackle in the league.
It's a large reason why the Lions aren't likely to move on from Decker prior to him becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2025.
Detroit, though, could look into restructuring his contract this offseason. If the Lions did restructure Decker's present deal, they would free up $10.5 million in cap space.
The 28-year-old's 2022 base salary would subsequently be reduced from $14.75 million to just $1M.
Additionally, the restructured contract would result in an increase of $14M in guaranteed money for Decker.
It would be a win-win for the organization and the veteran offensive lineman, essentially guaranteeing that Decker would remain a member of the Lions for the next three seasons.
The only downside for Detroit is the significant cap hit it would endure as part of such a restructuring. The cap number for Decker, in fact, would go up to as much as $21.35M in 2023.
|Year
|Base Salary
|Prorated Bonus
|Additional Bonuses
|Cap Number
2022
$14,750,000
$3,900,000
$250,000
$18,900,000
2023
$13,700,000
$3,900,000
$250,000
$17,850,000
2024
$12,950,000
$3,900,000
$750,000
$17,600,000
2025
VOID
$2,400,000
|Year
|Base Salary
|Prorated Bonus
|Additional Bonuses
|Cap Number
2022
$1,000,000
$7,400,000
$0
$8,400,000
2023
$13,700,000
$7,400,000
$250,000
$21,350,000
2024
$12,950,000
$7,400,000
$750,000
$21,100,000
2025
VOID
$5,900,000
$0
$5,900,000
