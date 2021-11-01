Lions Not Expected to Be Very Active at Trade Deadline

Lions head coach Dan Campbell was asked about the possibility of making a move ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

With Dan Campbell’s team sitting as the only winless team in the NFL, many wonder what the Detroit Lions will do at the trade deadline.

Whether the team will be buyers or sellers remains to be seen, though they’re running out of time to decide. The NFL trade deadline is at 4 p.m. Tuesday, giving the team less than 48 hours to chart a course.

Speaking with the media Monday, Campbell said no potential move has carried any weight.

“I don’t see anything right now that I can say has got any legs,” Campbell said.

This doesn’t mean things won’t change over the next day, but certainly indicates anything done at the deadline will come about quickly.

Detroit has been hit hard with injuries, leaving plenty of areas in need. Most notably, the Lions have been depleted in the secondary and at wide receiver.

Campbell said the team is open to making moves but added that general manager Brad Holmes will handle most of the behind-the-scenes work.

“I think we’re open to listening to anything,” Campbell said. “But there again, that’s where Brad goes to work and does what he does. And if it’s something significant then he’ll bring it to me. I’m letting him deal with it right now.”

Fighting adversity

The Lions have been a bit of an enigma during their winless start. They’ve played some of the best teams in the league to the final minute, with close losses to Baltimore and the Los Angeles Rams.

However, they’ve suffered two blowout losses in their last three games. In those performances, the offense has looked hapless, and the defense has been permeable.

Going forward, as Campbell and his team enter their bye week, fixing these issues is paramount.

“I think there’s gotta be a little of this, ‘You can’t blink,’” Campbell said. “You can’t blink. The minute you start to doubt yourself or the players start to think you doubt them or you doubt yourself and you doubt the people around you, that’s when all of a sudden everything around you crumbles. I’ll say this again, I’m just not that way.”

The Lions head coach analyzed different ways to deal with adversity, including ways to combat the negative effects it can have on a team.

“I believe adversity does one of three things to you, man,” Campbell said. “It numbs you, which you can’t go numb. It makes you crumble, which certainly that’s not good. Or it hardens you and turns you into what’s gonna be special eventually. It’s something that maybe is not seen now, but it’s gonna define you and it’s gonna define you as a team as well.”