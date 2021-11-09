Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Why Penei Sewell 'Won't Miss a Beat' Playing Right Tackle

    Detroit Lions rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell will return to right tackle if Taylor Decker is able to return to action this week.
    The Detroit Lions coaching staff is not terribly concerned that flipping rookie offensive lineman Penei Sewell back to right tackle will impact his development. 

    Left tackle Taylor Decker will resume practicing with the team on Wednesday. Head coach Dan Campbell is hoping that this week of practice will result in more of an understanding of how ready the left tackle is to resume his spot along the offensive line. 

    "I know this, I looked at him today and he had the right look in his eye and I know he’s ready to go," Campbell said on Monday. "Like, I can tell that he’s excited about jumping in there and starting to rep, rep at the left tackle position. And so really until Wednesday comes and we get through that practice, I won’t know a lot. We’re certainly prepared to -- if he’s got the right look and you can tell that he knows he’s ready and he feels good and we get through it, then we’ll move that way.”

    For Sewell, his play at left tackle has seen flashes of brilliance, as well as moments of miscalculation that has resulted in quarterback Jared Goff taking an unnecessary hit or giving up an unfortunate sack. 

    But through eight games, the belief is quite strong the organization made the correct decision in selecting the 21-year-old with the No. 7 overall pick in the draft.

    Moving Sewell back to right tackle does not cause Campbell and Co. to worry to the same degree as supporters and certain pundits.

    “I go back to this, now look, it’s different playing tackle, but I know plenty of people that play left hand and right handed stance. I mean, tight ends have done it for years," Campbell explained. "Now, they’re not tackles, I get it, but at the same token, you get comfortable with it when you do it. I think he’ll go over there and won’t miss a beat, me personally. It will be a little odd, but I also know he’s got enough reps over there and look, he’s a damn good athlete and he’s a professional. He wants to win. He wants to win his reps. So, I think he’ll go over there and do just fine.”

