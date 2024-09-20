Dan Campbell on Security Issues: 'Don't Even Want to Go There'
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell made national headlines when he and his family put their house on the market, with reports indicating that he was doing so for security reasons.
The coach had reportedly dealt with multiple incidents at his old home over the last year, which ultimately led to the move. When asked to comment on the situation, Campbell redirected his focus to the Lions' upcoming game against the Arizona Cardinals.
"Man, I don't, no disrespect -- I don't even want to go there, with any of it," Campbell said. "It's all good and I've got a job to do. My primary job here is to coach this team and have them prepared every week. I've got to do my job and that's the sole focus."
The Lions' fourth-year coach has become one of the most popular figures in the City, as his leadership of the team's ascent to championship contenders has been widely praised by fans.
Campbell was still complimentary of the Lions' fans as a whole, praising their passion for the team.
"I love our fans. Fans are unbelievable," Campbell said. "This city, there's nowhere that I would want to be, or any other team I'd want to coach for. It's rare to have an environment like we have, and to be able to coach here, play here, I tell our guys that all the time. This is a rare spot, and you better enjoy it, because not every place has it like we have it."
The Lions and Cardinals are set to square off at 4:25 p.m. Sunday at State Farm Stadium.