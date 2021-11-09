Dan Campbell Explains Feelings on Taunting Penalties

The NFL has made it a point of emphasis to call taunting penalties, much to the dismay of most fans.

Fans of the National Football League have been discussing the taunting penalty called on Chicago Bears linebacker Cassius Marsh on Monday Night Football.

In the fourth-quarter, the Bears' defense appeared to have stopped the Steelers offense, as Marsh sacked Ben Roethlisberger. Unfortunately, a flag was thrown for taunting.

The Bears went on to lose on the road, 29-27.

“I think it’s pretty clear to everybody who saw it that I wasn’t taunting,” Marsh said following the Bears loss. “It’s just sad to see stuff like that happen in a close game like that. Just rough.”

Appearing on 97.1 The Ticket's "Stoney and Jansen Show" on Tuesday morning, Lions head coach weighed in on the league's new emphasis on limiting players from taunting opponents.

"What's hard is it's kind of gone this way for a while, as far as what's been allowed. Believe it or not, just trying to break the players of it a little bit, is not as easy as you'd think," Campbell said. "You've got to constantly harp on it. It's been a natural reaction over the last five years or so."

Campbell added, "They told us they were going to make it a point of emphasis. They certainly have. Some crews, you go in knowing that's what they do. They're looking for it, and they're going to set the tone early. Man, that's life. You know what they're going to call. If they're doing it -- and particularly early, they're going to call it. You got to be ready for it. That's the hand you're dealt."

