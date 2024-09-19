Dan Campbell Filed Police Report After 49ers Loss
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell faced escalating security concerns throughout the 2023 season.
The former NFL tight end has become one of the most popular and influential figures in the State of Michigan.
Unfortunately, Campbell had his previous home address doxxed, resulting in multiple incidents of harassment.
As a result, the popular head coach decided to move his family to a private location, following harassment after the Dallas Cowboys loss and following the stunning loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship game.
According to Fox 2 Detroit, "Someone sent a bunch of contractors to his house to make repairs that weren’t needed, as a prank. Again, after a loss against the 49ers in the NFC Championship last season – the harassment ramped up. The family filed police reports with Bloomfield Township police."
The police department, in a statement, expressed hope fans would respect the privacy of individuals, including those that are famous.
"The Bloomfield Township Police Department is committed to the safety of all of our residents. Harassment of any kind will not be tolerated. We hope that everyone, including fans, will respect the privacy of individuals and their families."
Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes each signed new contract extensions in the offseason, after leading the Lions to their fist division title in decades.
