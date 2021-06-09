Dan Campbell on QB David Blough: 'I Love the Kid'

The Detroit Lions chose not to select a quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft due to their fondness of the players already on the roster.

“Obviously, we like the three quarterbacks we have on our roster right now,” Campbell said via the Detroit Free Press. “We feel like we’re in a good spot there. With that, why waste one of those spots on somebody that we knew wasn’t going to be here? We would rather use one of those spots and let’s bring in a tight end, let’s bring in a defensive back, let’s bring in a corner. Let’s get eyes on somebody we think can make this roster.”

Third-year quarterback David Blough is currently in a battle to backup new signal-caller Jared Goff.

During Wednesday's media session, head coach Dan Campbell provided his early assessment of the ex-Boilermakers quarterback.

"I love the kid, if I'm being totally honest with you. He's a little football player. And when I say that, I mean that in the highest regard. He's smart, he's extremely smart. He knows where to go with the football. I love his timing," Campbell told reporters. "He knows how to command the huddle. He communicates well, and on top of that he's a hell of a dude. So, he's not disappointed. He's doing a good job. He's out there competing with the rest of those guys."

As a rookie, Blough finished 0-5 as a starter and threw slightly more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (four).

In 2020, Blough only made one appearance -- completing 6 of 10 passes for 49 yards and an interception against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

