Good Morning Football: Dan Campbell Will 'Reignite' Detroit Lions in 2021

Will new head coach Dan Campbell have success in Motown?
Dan Campbell is a head coach many players in the National Football League will rally around. 

His vast experience as a player and coach in the league should allow for a smooth transition into his new role as head coach of the Detroit Lions. 

“He’s a really smart meathead if he is,” quarterback Jared Goff recently told Michael Silver. “He knows ball just as well as anyone I’ve been around. He can speak it and can show it and can talk it.”

Can the enigmatic Campbell "reignite" the Lions organization?

In a recent edition of NFL Network's "Good Morning Football", analyst Kimmi Chex selected Campbell as the head coach who will light the fire under his new team. 

Chex explained, "Campbell, he has a 98-78 record in his career as an assistant and an interim head coach, including four playoff appearances. Now, are the Lions going to get to the playoffs this season? I don't know under Dan Campbell in his first year if that's going to happen. But, you can guarantee that if anybody can reignite and fire up their team and get a new resurgence and a new energy into that program, it's none other than Dan Campbell. Plus, he said he looks like the dude from 'The Big Lebowski.'"

