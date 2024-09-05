Dan Campbell New Epic Applebee's Commercial Released
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell warned media members Wednesday that the recently released commercial featuring him as an Applebee's server would not be the last of his acting appearances.
On Thursday, another advertisement surfaced featuring Campbell in a similar role collaborating with the popular chain restaurant.
In this new commercial, Campbell plays the role of assistant shift manager. He gives a motivational speech to co-workers, then scorns over not winning employee of the month. Campbell's character quips that he will have the staff working seven days a week and declares that he will win the award the following month.
As a player, the popular NFL head coach did not star in many commercials, expect for a promotional campaign for the Dallas Cowboys.
“No, I didn’t have that as a player. I think I had one old commercial but that was something with the Cowboys a long time ago, I don’t know if it is or not," said Campbell. "But no, it was – look this was something I’ve been reluctant – my wife and my daughter are constantly like, ‘You have to do it, you have to do it. Do this.’ So, they talked me into the Applebee’s deal, and I said, ‘Alright, we’ll do it.’ Anyway, I had fun with it, the staff and crew that worked with us were unbelievable. The actors were awesome, they made it what it is. They were unbelievable. They made me feel comfortable and we just did it. It’s done. Unfortunately, there’s more to come, I’m afraid. They were unbelievable though, they did a great job.”
